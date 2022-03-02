Previous
Heavy Fog by tiff96
Heavy Fog

Work - Carbon Footprint Activity
Supporting LGBTQ Students PD
Came back home
Hung out for a bit
Went to David’s for dinner
Went to fill gas
Hung out
Slept
2nd March 2022

Tiff

@tiff96
