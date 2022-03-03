Previous
Dinner by tiff96
Photo 437

Dinner

Work- Class work time
Came back to David’s
Hung out
Had left overs for dinner
Watched the Raptor’s game
Went for a short walk during half time
Hung out
Showered
Slept
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Tiff

@tiff96
121% complete

