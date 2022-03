Griffith Observatory Sunset

Arrived at Griffith Observatory at 5AM

Explored Griffith and Hollywood sign

Watched sunrise

Went to Walk of Fame

Had Mel’s Drive-In

Drove down Hollywood Blvd and drove around Beverly Hills

Went to Santa Monica Pier

Split from the group and went to Brodard, Phúc Long and got oil change for car

Went back to check in at hotel and drop off things

Met up with the rest of the group

Had Bengali food for dinner

Went to Randy’s Donuts

Went back to hotel, showered, and slept