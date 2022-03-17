Previous
Championship game vs. UPA by tiff96
Photo 451

Championship game vs. UPA

Work - Escape room
Girl’s basketball championship game —> We won!!!
Went home, hung out, prepared dinner (David made crispy pork)
Watched youtube, played games
Slept
Tiff

@tiff96
