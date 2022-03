Mary’s nails

Slept in

Lounged around in bed

David borrowed car to go to Safeway to buy more ingredients for one pot lemon chicken round 2

Had bagel sandwiches for breakfast

Went to Mary’s

Got coffee at Starbucks Reserve

Went to Thu Thao Bridal to look at ao dai’s and ask about timeline

Went back to Mary’s and she did my nails

Went to Safeway to pick up oregano

Went home and cooked one pot lemon chicken, had dinner, cleaned kitchen, showered and just hung out