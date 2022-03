Trader Joe’s Dinner Date

Slept in, cuddled

Woke up and had hot pot for lunch

Hung out and played It Takes Game

Gave feedback, got some work done while starting Raptors vs. Celtics game

Went to Trader Joe’s for dinner date

Came back, had dinner while watching Raptors and Celtic

Went to have dessert at Hui Lau Shan

Went back to David’s

Showered and slept