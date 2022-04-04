Previous
Next
Homemade Temaki rolls by tiff96
Photo 469

Homemade Temaki rolls

Work - Paper Tower Challenge
Went to pick up airpod case Amazon order from Whole Foods/returned bc it didn’t fit :(
Went to Target to buy Airpod case
Went home
Went grocery shopping at Costco and HMart
Cooked and had dinner
Hung out, showered, slept
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Tiff

@tiff96
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise