Temaki Hand Rolls

Work - Carbon Cycle Game(half day)
Went home and had lunch with David
Team meeting
Lesson Plan and work
Hung out for a bit
Went to David’s office and 99 Ranch to pick up seaweed
Went home and had dinner
Hung out
Slept
6th April 2022

Tiff

@tiff96
