Woke up and went to breakfast at Wicked Spoon Buffet in the Cosmopolitan
Lyfted back to hotel
Got car
Drove to Red Rock Canyon
Did Red Rock Canyon 13-mile scenic drive
Finished a lot earlier than expected so went to the Venetian for boba at the Alley
Dropped off car
Walked to Bally’s to see if they would let us do out Twilight mini golf earlier than our scheduled time and they did! I beat David by 3 (58-61)
Caught another water show at the Bellagio
Walked around and explored the live Flamingo exhibit at the hotel
Got car and drove to The Mob Museum
Tried to go to Neon Museum but they were sold out
Had dinner at Robata En (very expensive and underwhelming)
Went to the Las Vegas sign and took pictures
Drove through the strip at night
Dropped off car and caught another water show at the Bellagio
Went back to hotel, showered and knocked out