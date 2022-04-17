Previous
Poutine for dinner by tiff96
Photo 482

Poutine for dinner

Slept in
Went to mom’s house to pick up package
Went back and did laundry and hung out at David’s
Went back to my place to dry the clothes
Went to get Soyful
Went back to get clothes
Checked out World Market
Hung out at home
Had poutine for dinner
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Tiff

@tiff96
132% complete

