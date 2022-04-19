Previous
Hui Lau Shan by tiff96
Photo 484

Hui Lau Shan

Work - more work time
Went home
Hung out
Cooked dinner while David was in the office
Had dinner
Hung out
Slept early
Tiff

@tiff96
