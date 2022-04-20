Previous
Burgers and Poutine by tiff96
Photo 485

Burgers and Poutine

Work - more work time; half day
Went home and ate lunch
Team meeting
Hung out
Lesson planned
David came home
Watched Raptors vs 76ers Game 3
Had burgers and poutine for dinner
Slept early
20th April 2022

Tiff

@tiff96
132% complete

