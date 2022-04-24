Previous
Thách Là Chơi
Thách Là Chơi

Slept in
Hung out
Went grocery shopping at HMart
Bought meats from Thien Huong
Cooked lunch
Had lunch
Hung out
Went back to my place to grab things to prep for Seattle
Hung out
Slept
24th April 2022

