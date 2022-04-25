Previous
Next
Planning Last Project of the Year!!! by tiff96
Photo 490

Planning Last Project of the Year!!!

Work - Final Product Presentations
Went home
Did planning
Watched Raptors vs 76ers Playoff Game 4
Planned more
Had dinner
Hung out
Slept
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Tiff

@tiff96
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise