Previous
Next
Teacher Appreciation Week Gift Card by tiff96
Photo 497

Teacher Appreciation Week Gift Card

Work - Introduced new project
Picked up David at rental return
Went home
Hung out, had Costco Hot Dog
Cooked porridge for David
Packed games and went to Hussain, Tasneem and Huseina’s for Eid dinner and hang out
Went home
Showered
Slept
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Tiff

@tiff96
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise