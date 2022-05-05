Previous
Next
Staples Teacher Supply Box by tiff96
Photo 500

Staples Teacher Supply Box

Work - Variables Scavenger Hunt Activity
Went home to David’s
Hung out and waited for him to finish work
Had dinner
Went to three different Staples to get teacher supply boxes
Went back home, showered, watched Amazing Race
Cuddled
Slept
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Tiff

@tiff96
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise