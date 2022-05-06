Previous
Boba Drive for Teacher Appreciation Week by tiff96
Photo 501

Boba Drive for Teacher Appreciation Week

Work - checkpoint work time (Parents provided us boba)
Went home
Went to more Staples stores to get supply boxes
David dropped me off at school for mixer event
David picked me up
Went home
Showered
Watched the Amazing Race
Slept
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Tiff

@tiff96
137% complete

