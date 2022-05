Pink Pink Tea Shoppe Round 2

Slept in

Woke up, got ready

Had ramen and sushi for lunch

Cleaned up a little bit

Went to get boba at Pink Pink again

Went to car wash at Chevron

Went to Costco to buy a few things

Got gas

Went to HMart for more groceries

Went back, had ravioli for dinner

Budgeting

Showered

Watched Amazing Race

Slept