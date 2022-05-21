Previous
Mister Softee’s Ice Cream by tiff96
Mister Softee’s Ice Cream

Slept in
Went to get Mister Softees
Went to HMart for groceries
Went to buy banh mi for shrimp toast ingredients
Went to Target
Dropped off stuff at home
Went to Dzui’s with mom
Went home and wrapped Halal dumplings while watching Amazing Race
