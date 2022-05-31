Previous
Target Gift Card and sweet note from student by tiff96
Photo 526

Target Gift Card and sweet note from student

Work - Checkpoint day
Went home
Rested a little
Went to H Mart to buy more ingredients for dinner
Went to Costco to fill up on gas
Went home
Had dinner
Hung out
Went to bed early
Cuddled
Slept
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Tiff

@tiff96
Photo Details

