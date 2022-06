Sleepy Cuddles

Slept in and morning cuddles

Got ready

Went over to my apartment to check mail

Went to Costco to pick up things and pizza

Went home and ate

Went to get Soyful with Chi

Went back home and hung out while David had work

Went over to Tasneem and Hussain’s house for board games

Went to get Tan-Cha

Went home

Continued making progress on puzzle

Cuddled

Slept