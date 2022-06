Dish-n-Dash

Work-Half day chill day

Had lunch at Dish-n-Dash with David

Had End-of-Year staff party

Picked up David from office

Went to talk to car rental place

Went to Costco to buy another tub

Went home

Watched Warriors vs Celtics Game 3

Budgeted, signed lease

Finalized school plans

Showered

Updated boba log

Slept