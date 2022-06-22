Previous
Spinach Soup by tiff96
Photo 548

Spinach Soup

Slept in
Woke up and got ready
Went to HMart to buy groceries
David went to office
Cooked spinach soup
Hung out at home
Watched youtube
Played Fall Guys
Had dinner
Hung out
Slept
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Tiff

@tiff96
