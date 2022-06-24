Previous
Hui Lau Shan by tiff96
Photo 550

Hui Lau Shan

Slept in
Woke up
Had lunch
Watched youtube
Worked on reflection journal
Did a coloring page
Played Fall Guys with Lina
Went to get Hui Lau Shan
Went back, had Hui Lau Shan and watched Rise
Played Fall Guys
Slept
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Tiff

@tiff96
150% complete

