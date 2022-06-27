Sign up
Photo 553
Pool Time
Slept in
Woke up
Got ready
Played games
Watched youtube
Chilled
Had dinner
Went swimming in pool
Showered
Chilled
Played Fall Guys with Lina
Slept
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Tiff
@tiff96
553
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
