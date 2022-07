Truedan Croffle

Slept in- Woke up

Went to have lunch at Dough Zone with mom

Went to get Truedan

Went to Target for frame

Dropped David off at home for work

Went to Michaels for another frame

Went over to apartment to frame pictures

Went back home and hung out a little bit

Went to 99 Ranch to buy noodles

Went to Target to buy things to test out Redcard

Went home and had dinner (steak and noodles)

Hung out

Showered

Slept