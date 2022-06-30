Sign up
Photo 556
Dosas with group at AppaDakki
Slept in
Hung out at home all day bc David was at work all day
David came home to pick me up
Went to have dosa at Madra’s Cafe
Went to have ice cream at Nirvanahh!
Went home
Chilled
Showered
Slept
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Tiff
@tiff96
