Chef’s Chu’s

Slept in

Went to lunch at Chef Chu’s

Got Lady M next door to Chef Chu’s

Went to Ikea to walk around and look for replacement plate but couldn’t find any :(

Went to Palo Alto Shopping Center- had Wanpo Tea

Bought veggies at farmer’s market in PASC

Went back home hoping to grill things but grills were out of service :(

Went back upstairs and baked everything instead

Had dinner- finished Ip Man

Hung out

Showered

Slept