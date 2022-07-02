Previous
In line for Hui Lau Shan by tiff96
Photo 558

In line for Hui Lau Shan

Slept in
Went to Costco for lunch, BBQ things and gas
Went to Went to Taj Mahal Fresh Market
Went to HMart
Went home dropped off things
Hung out at home
Went to Hui Lau Shan
Went home
Started planning Hawaii
Showered
Slept
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Tiff

@tiff96
153% complete

