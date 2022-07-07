Previous
Bún Thịt Nướng from Thiên Hương by tiff96
Photo 563

Bún Thịt Nướng from Thiên Hương

Slept in
Woke up
Got ready
Went to lunch and boba with Katy and TeaHee
Went to check out new apartment
Went to get car oil change
Went to get car wash
Went home
Had dinner, chilled
Slept
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Tiff

@tiff96
154% complete

