Woke up
Got ready
Dropped David off at office
Bought McDonalds for breakfast
Went over to apartment to start moving stuff over to new apartment
Moved some things
Hung out in apartment for a bit
Left because office staff was held up and couldn’t give me keys
Got a call to come back
Got keys
Went home and hung out and waited for David to come home
Went to Valley Fair for Jins and Uniqlo
Went to eat at QQ Noodles
Got boba at TP Tea
Went to show David new apartment
Went home, showered
Chilled and slept