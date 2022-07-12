Previous
Cauldron Ice Cream by tiff96
Photo 568

Cauldron Ice Cream

Woke up
Slept in
Had lunch
Chilled and hung out at home all day
Watched videos and shows
Had dinner
Went to buy luggage locks from Staples
Went to Cauldron Ice Cream
Went home
Showered
Chilled
Slept
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Tiff

@tiff96
