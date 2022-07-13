Previous
Trader Joe’s Black Tea Boba Ice Cream by tiff96
Trader Joe’s Black Tea Boba Ice Cream

Slept in
Woke up
Got ready
Had lunch
Chilled at home
Did laundry, wash dishes and other things at home
Watched shows and Youtube
David came home from work
Went to do dinner date at Trader Joes
Ate dinner
Showered
Slept
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Tiff

@tiff96
