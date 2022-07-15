Previous
Mostly done packing for Hawaii!!! by tiff96
Photo 571

Mostly done packing for Hawaii!!!

Woke up
Slept in
David came to pick me up after work
Went to have lunch at Bánh Xèo Ngon
Went to Dzui’s Bakery
Chilled and hung out at home
Watched youtube
Had Naan Pizza again for dinner
Chilled while David finished up packing for Hawaii and slept
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Tiff

@tiff96
