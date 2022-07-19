Previous
50% off Starbucks by tiff96
Photo 575

Slept in
Chilled all day
Went to pick up 50% off Starbucks
Went back chilled while David worked
Chilled
Finalized packing for Hawaii
Showered
Slept
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Tiff

@tiff96
158% complete

View this month »

