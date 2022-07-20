Previous
Off the Hook Poke Market after getting to Honolulu by tiff96
Off the Hook Poke Market after getting to Honolulu

Woke up early
Ate small breakfast
Ammar picked us up to go to airport
Went through security and boarded flight
Flew to Kona on the Island of Hawaii
Lay over in Kona
Boarded flight to Honolulu
Picked up car but original car didn’t have working phone car connection so had to wait to switch cars
Got poke from Off the Hook Poke Market
Checked into AirBnB
Went around looking for parking
Finally parked car
Unpacked and got necessary things in hotel room
Walked by Royal Hawaiian Center to Waikiki Beach
Chilled at the beach until sunset
Got sugar cane juice on the way to 7Eleven
Walked to 7Eleven
Got spam masubi and other foods at 7Eleven
Walked back to hotel
Showered
Ate
Reviewed schedule for tomorrow
Slept
Tiff

