Off the Hook Poke Market after getting to Honolulu

Woke up early

Ate small breakfast

Ammar picked us up to go to airport

Went through security and boarded flight

Flew to Kona on the Island of Hawaii

Lay over in Kona

Boarded flight to Honolulu

Picked up car but original car didn’t have working phone car connection so had to wait to switch cars

Got poke from Off the Hook Poke Market

Checked into AirBnB

Went around looking for parking

Finally parked car

Unpacked and got necessary things in hotel room

Walked by Royal Hawaiian Center to Waikiki Beach

Chilled at the beach until sunset

Got sugar cane juice on the way to 7Eleven

Walked to 7Eleven

Got spam masubi and other foods at 7Eleven

Walked back to hotel

Showered

Ate

Reviewed schedule for tomorrow

Slept