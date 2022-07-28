Previous
David’s Security Training by tiff96
Photo 584

Slept in
Chilled at home basically all day
Worked on my classroom wishlist
Went to get boba at Pink Pink Tea Shoppe and Shihlin
Went to Costco for rotisserie chicken
Went to Safeway for coleslaw
Went home and had dinner
Showered, chilled and slept
