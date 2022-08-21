Previous
Next
Wedding dress shopping with Lina and friends by tiff96
Photo 608

Wedding dress shopping with Lina and friends

Lina picked me up
Went to pick up her mom
Went to J’aime Bridal in Pleasanton
Went to dim sum at East Ocean Seafood Restaurant
Shopped at Daiso
Went to Janene’s Bridal Boutique
Drove home
Hung out
Chilled
Shower
Slept
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Tiff

@tiff96
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise