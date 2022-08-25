Previous
Kid drawing by tiff96
Photo 612

Kid drawing

Work - Stroop Effect and reflexes
Picked up David from office
Went to Trader Joes for pick up naan for dinner
Went back to my place to grab my cricut to make a sticker for a co-worker
Had dinner
Made stickers
Chilled
Showered
Slept
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Tiff

@tiff96
167% complete

Photo Details

