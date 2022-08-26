Previous
Next
Boba from Tancha by tiff96
Photo 613

Boba from Tancha

Work - Optical Illusions and Fingerprint activities
Picked up David from work
Came home chilled for a bit
Picked up pizza from Dominos
Had dinner
Chilled
Went to Tan-cha
Chilled for a bit at Huzaifa’s house
Went home
Showered
Slept
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Tiff

@tiff96
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise