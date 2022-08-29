Previous
Glue sticks by tiff96
Photo 616

Glue sticks

Work - Optical Illusions and Fingerprints
Staff Meeting
Picked up David
Went home
Had dinner and chilled
Went to pick up bánh bột lộc with mom
Came back home, showered
Slept
