Previous
Next
Watching basketball videos during dinner by tiff96
Photo 625

Watching basketball videos during dinner

Work - DNA Replication and Cellular Differentiation
David and Huzaifa came to visit school
Went home
Heated and had dinner; made some lemonade
Chilled
Went to get ice cream from Foster Freeze
Went home
Showered
Slept
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Tiff

@tiff96
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise