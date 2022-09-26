Previous
Next
David’d dumplings by tiff96
Photo 644

David’d dumplings

Work - Color Vision Activity and Levels of Organization Activity
Came home
Rested for a bit
Went to Tasneem and Hussain’s for a hang out with friends for Arvind’s going away party
Went home
Showered
Slept
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Tiff

@tiff96
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise