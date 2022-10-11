Previous
Next
Smile the movie with friends by tiff96
Photo 659

Smile the movie with friends

Work - Final Product work time
Picked up David
Went to replace car key battery
Had dinner at Hue Restaurant
Went to pick up prescription at Walgreens
Went to watch Smile with Huzaifa and Ammar
Went home
Showered
Slept
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Tiff

@tiff96
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise