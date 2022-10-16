Previous
BBQ Chicken by tiff96
BBQ Chicken

Woke up
David made breakfast in bed
Cuddled
Got ready
Went to BBQ Chicken for lunch
Got TruDan
Went home chilled
David finished packing
Showered
Chilled
Slept
16th October 2022

Tiff

@tiff96
