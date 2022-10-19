Previous
Got nails done with Hajira by tiff96
Photo 667

Got nails done with Hajira

Work - Teacher work time
Left early to go get nails done with Hajira
Ordered Hiro Nori take out
Watched Raptor’s game with David
Went to get boba from MeetFresh
Showered
Watched JetLag with David
Chilled
Slept
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Tiff

@tiff96
