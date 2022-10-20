Sign up
Photo 668
School volleyball game
Work - Teacher work time
Left early to go to Home Depot to buy materials for class
Went to buy bánh mì from Đức Hương
Went to watch volleyball game - such a close game!
Went home
Facetimed with David
Showered
Did laundry
Chilled
Slept
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
