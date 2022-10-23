Previous
Happy Salmon Game by tiff96
Photo 671

Happy Salmon Game

Slept in
Got ready
Went over to Adi and Priya’s house for Diwali lunch and games
Went home to grab money
Went to mom’s house for dinner
Went home
Showered
Chilled
Slept
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Tiff

@tiff96
184% complete

