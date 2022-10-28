Previous
Next
Mario Kart Competition at School by tiff96
Photo 676

Mario Kart Competition at School

Work - Teacher work time; Mario Kart competition at lunch
Teachers left early and went to get pho
Picked up David from office
Went home
Chilled
Had dinner
Showered
Slept
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Tiff

@tiff96
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise