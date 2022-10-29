Previous
Free Taco Bell from hockey game
Free Taco Bell from hockey game

Slept in
Woke up
Got ready
Went to lunch with mom and Cece at Nam Giao Restaurant
Went to get boba at Soyful
Went home
Chilled; watched youtube, played games
Went to get free Taco Bell from hockey game
Chilled
Showered
Slept
29th October 2022

